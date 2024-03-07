The Brazilian air force (FAB) has retired the last of its Lockheed Martin C-130H tactical transports, bringing to an end almost 60 years of operations involving the Hercules.

Its final examples had been in use with the 1st Transport Group at Galeao air base in Rio de Janeiro, which marked their retirement during a ceremony on 29 February. Four C-130H airlifters and a pair of KC-130M tankers had been in use in late 2023.

Images released by the service show final activities involving a KC-130M with the registration 2462. This asset had been employed by the FAB from new since November 1975, Cirium fleets data shows.

Commemorative events staged by the service included a flypast involving the M-model tanker and the Hercules’s replacement in Brazilian service: the Embraer KC-390.

The FAB late last year took receipt of its sixth KC-390, from a future total of 19 of the twinjets.

Brazil introduced its first E-model C-130s to operational use in 1965, and amassed more than 370,000 flight hours with its Hercules fleet during the type’s 59-year service life.