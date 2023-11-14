UAE-based Calidus Aerospace used its home show to exhibit a range of in-development products, including its B-250 turboprop and the Sahab unmanned air vehicle (UAV) design.

Taking part in the daily flying display in Dubai, the B-250 is on order for the UAE air force, which will field 24 of the type in a light attack configuration.

B-250

Source: Craig Hoyle/FlightGlobal

An unpainted B-250 appears in the static display at Dubai show

The company’s static display features an unpainted aircraft with the serial number SN 0001. Fitted with a dummy canopy, it is flanked by a variety of precision-guided weapons, among them the Al Tariq, EDGE-developed Desert Sting 16 and Thunder P-32, and the Raytheon AIM-9L air-to-air missile. The two-seat aircraft also is equipped with an electro-optical/infrared sensor turret installed beneath its fuselage.

Also on show is a B-250T trainer, in a striking orange and grey livery, Calidus’s in-development B-350 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and strike aircraft – unveiled at the show two years ago, plus the Sahab UAV.

B-250T

Source: Craig Hoyle/FlightGlobal

Trainer version of turboprop sports orange and grey livery

Deliveries of the B-250 to the UAE air force are expected to begin during 2024.

