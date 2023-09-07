Joint venture Collins Elbit Vision Systems (CEVS) is to develop a new helmet-mounted cueing system for the US Navy’s Boeing F/A-18-based fighter and electronic warfare fleets.

Issued by the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the contract covers the development, engineering, logistics and test support for the Improved Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System.

This will be used in Block III versions of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and E/A-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft.

As part of the development, CEVS will introduce what it calls the “Zero-G Helmet Mounted Display System+ (HMDS+)”. This will “provide an augmented view of the battlespace inside the pilot’s helmet to allow for faster decision making, increasing survivability and effectiveness”, it says.

“The team followed a new development process that incorporated early and continuous pilot input to field the best solution,” says CEVS co-general manager Jeff Hoberg.

CEVS says the “balanced and ultra-lightweight” design of the Zero-G HMDS+ “will significantly decrease the physiological strain pilots experience”.

A joint venture between Collins Aerospace and Elbit Systems of America, CEVS also makes the helmet-mounted display system for the Lockheed Martin F-35.