India’s efforts to recapitalise its fighter fleet have taken a step forward with the first flight of the production standard Hindustan Aeronautics Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A fighter.

The flight involved aircraft LA5033 flying 18min from HAL’s production facility in Benalguru on 28 March, according the manufacturer.

The Mk-1A is the definitive version of the single-engined type Source: Hindustan Aeronautics New Delhi has orders for 83 Mk-1As, and an order for 97 more is pending Source: Hindustan Aeronutics The first production standard Tejas Mk-1A lifts off from Bengaluru Source: Hindustan Aeronautics

Indian media reports suggest that there are just under 40 Tejas Mk-1 fighters in service with the Indian Air force.

HAL also has secured orders for 83 Mk-1As, and in December 2023 a deal for 97 additional examples was cleared by New Dehi’s Defence Acquisition Council.

Deliveries of the Mk-1A had originally been scheduled for February 2024, but this appears to have been delayed.

The LCA Mk-1A is the definitive version of the Tejas, equipped with an Elta Systems active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, an electronic warfare (EW) suite, a mid-air refuelling probe, new mission and avionics systems, a greater range of weapons and sustainment improvements demanded by the air force.

A prototype of the Tejas LCA Mk-1A has conducted test flights since 2022.

The Tejas has long been hailed as a key platform for the future of the Indian Air Force, aimed at replacing obsolete Mikoyan MiG-21s. The single-engined type is powered by the GE Aerospace F404-IN20.

In April 2023, HAL inaugurated its third production line for the Tejas LCA at Nashik, increasing annual production capacity for the type to 24 aircraft from 16.