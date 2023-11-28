Brazil’s air force has received its final modernised E-99M/ERJ-145 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft from Embraer.

“The delivery of the fifth E-99M is an important milestone,” says Bosco da Costa Junior, Embraer Defense & Security chief executive. “This is the first aircraft delivered in a full operational capability [FOC] configuration, with systems fully certified for use by the Brazilian air force for protecting the country and its national sovereignty.”

Key modifications have included updates to the aircraft’s Saab Erieye surveillance radar and command and control system, plus the installation of redesigned consoles for its five onboard mission operators. Further enhancements have been made to the platform’s communications and electronic warfare equipment, and its data link.

The airframer cites core duties undertaken by the heavily adapted regional jet as including “airspace surveillance, interception control and management, electronic intelligence, and border monitoring missions”.

Four previously updated AEW&C aircraft returned to operational use by the Brazilian air force will be brought up to the FOC standard, Embraer says. This also enables the platform to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tasks, it adds.

Cirium fleets data shows that Brazil’s AEW&C assets are aged between 20 and 24 years. Other operators of the Erieye radar-equipped ERJ-145 are Greece (4), India (3) and Mexico (1).