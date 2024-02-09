Embraer has performed the first flight of a C-390 tactical transport for its third customer nation, with Hungary’s lead example having completed a 4h sortie on 8 February.

Conducted from the Brazilian company’s Gaviao Peixoto site, the debut included “a complete assessment of the aircraft”, the airframer says. The asset “will now undergo a test campaign ahead of entry into service with the Hungarian air force”, it adds.

Carrying the service registration 610, the C-390 is the lead example from a two-aircraft contract signed by Budapest in November 2020. At that time, deliveries were expected to occur in 2023 and 2024.

Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior hails the first flight as “a major milestone”, adding: “We are keen on further deepening this partnership with the Hungarian Defence Forces, and supporting them well into the future.”

Embraer notes that Budapest’s two on-order C-390s will be the first examples of the twinjet to feature an optional intensive care unit fit, for use during tasks including humanitarian support missions.

Hungary will follow Brazil and Portugal in placing the C-390 into service.