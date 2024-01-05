The first of 10 IAR-99S advanced jet trainers to be modernised to the SM standard for Romania’s air force was rolled out at Avioane Craiova’s Ghercesti site on 22 December 2023.

Now sporting a colour scheme similar to that used by the service’s Lockheed Martin F-16s, the lead aircraft – serial number 715 – also has commenced ground-based engine testing.

Only limited details about the modernisation have been provided, but video footage of the roll-out event shows that the IAR-99SM’s upgraded cockpit replicates an F-16-style layout, with a new head-up display and multifunction displays provided by Elbit Systems.

Elbit was appointed as a subcontractor to Avioane Craiova on the SM project via a $27 million agreement signed in December 2020. A follow-on deal concluded with Romania’s defence ministry in March 2023 also covers the provision of a “live training embedded virtual avionics system… navigation and weapons activation systems”.

The defence ministry had in May 2020 signed a 275 million lei ($60 million) contract with Avioane Craiova, calling for a first example to enter verification testing in June 2022 and all 10 modernised trainers to be returned to use by May 2024.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic significantly delayed this schedule, and the programme’s other nine trainers are currently in various stages of repair and overhaul.

Bucharest’s investment in the modernisation will enable the updated IAR-99SMs to serve for an additional 10-15 years, preparing pilots for its current F-16s and planned future fleet of Lockheed F-35As.

The Romanian air force’s inventory also includes nine IAR-99C Soim light-attack aircraft, which are capable of performing close air support and reconnaissance tasks.

The first jet trainer fully designed and built in Romania, the Rolls-Royce Viper-engined IAR-99 made its debut flight on 21 December 1985. It entered serial production in 1987, as a replacement for Aero Vodochody L-29 and L-39 trainers. A total of 27 were built, including three prototypes.