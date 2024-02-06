The Argentine air force has taken delivery of an Embraer ERJ-140LR that will be used for utility transport purposes.

The aircraft (T-95) will serve with Argentina’s Air Transport Group One, a part of the 1st Air Brigade, says Argentina’s defence ministry.

“It will be used mainly in military operations and in the field of civil protection, as well as in community support and humanitarian aid tasks,” it adds.

The aircraft is equipped with 43 seats and is capable of Cat II landings – precision instrument approaches in low visibility conditions.

Cirium fleets data suggests that the aircraft, powered by two Rolls-Royce AE3000 engines, had a long airline career before joining the Argentine air force.

The jet was delivered new to Envoy Air, a unit of American Airlines that operates American Eagle services, in August 2003. Its registration in Envoy service was N855AE.

The aircraft was parked in March 2020 and January 2023 saw American sell it to EIC Aircraft Leasing. During 2023 the operator was listed as aircraft trading firm Regional One, with the aircraft shuttling between three storage locations.

In February 2024 Cirium indicates that it was sold to the Argentine air force, and is the only ERJ-140 listed as serving in a military role.

Including T-95, there are 20 in-service ERJ-140s, of which 18 are used for passenger transport, of which 11 are with South African regional carrier Airlink. The USA’s Generation Jets also operates a single example for charter services.