France has taken delivery of its 11th and penultimate example of the A330 multi-role tanker transport from Airbus Defence & Space.

Formally transferred via France’s DGA defence procurement agency during the Paris air show – where it appeared in the static display – the latest “Phenix” followed a 10th example which had been handed over in mid-May.

Newly-accepted tanker/transport was exhibitied at the Paris air show

The nation’s air force will take its final Phenix before year-end, the DGA says.

The type was ordered as a replacement for the French air force’s previous Boeing KC-135 tankers, plus A310s and A340s employed for personnel and equipment transport duties.

