As one of the newest operators of the NH Industries (NHI) NH90, the Spanish air force’s operational experience has so far been extremely positive, according to the chief officer at its 803 Sqn.

“Right now, we have all the capabilities and all the equipment working perfectly and we are ahead of the average [availability] for NH90 operators,” says Major Cristina Pampliega. “I can deliver the missions I have right now without problem.”

Based in Madrid as part of the air force’s 48th Wing, 803 Sqn has to date received six TTH-standard NH90s from a 12-aircraft order. Delivered between October 2020 and February 2022, these have replaced the unit’s previous Airbus Helicopters H215/AS332 Super Pumas.

“We need a multi-role helicopter to support our missions and our roles,” Pampliega says.

Primary duties for the squadron include special air operations and personnel recovery, with secondary tasks being medical evacuation and search and rescue.

SPECIAL OPERATIONS

While the service is still working up its operational capability on the new type, the rotorcraft will be made available to the NATO Response Force 23, and capable of leading special operations tasks if required.

Unlike its predecessor, which relied on the provision of third-party heavy-lift aircraft for international deployment, the NH90 can be transported using Spain’s Airbus Defence & Space A400Ms. The nation’s army also has 15 of the rotorcraft, and 10 on order.

Speaking at NHI consortium member Airbus Helicopters’ Albacete final assembly site last December, Pampliega detailed the additional benefits of the air force’s GE Aerospace CT7-engined NH90s over its Super Pumas, which left use after 40 years of service.

The new model has an operating speed of 150kt (277km/h) – 30kt greater than the earlier type – and up to 5h of endurance, against 3.5h. Its 430nm (795km) range far exceeds that of the older type’s 220nm maximum, enabling the NH90 to reach the Canary Islands directly from the Spanish mainland.

Other features present on the Standard 2 NH90 include a four-axis autopilot, forward-looking infrared sensor, dual rescue hoist and engine and main rotor de-icing.

Additional capability will include being able to carry underslung loads, although the unit’s pilots have yet to train for this functionality.

The air force’s remaining six NH90s will be delivered in an enhanced Standard 3 configuration, with its earlier examples to be brought to the same level by 2026. This will provide an updated electronic warfare suite including directional infrared countermeasures, plus new radios and interrogation friend or foe equipment.

Pampliega says the NH90’s introduction has been achieved with in-service support at the 48th Wing, where 300h inspections are conducted. A first aircraft will undergo 600h-interval checks this year by the air force’s MAESMA organisation, which is able to work on its dynamic components.

“The plan is to be as independent from industry as we can,” she notes, with the approach already paying off. “We are now over the fleet availability readiness of other countries that are operating the NH90,” she notes, attributing this to key early support received from NHI and industry.

“This aircraft tells you the failures,” she says. “On the Super Puma you had to do flight tests and inspections to find the failure – now you get a code and you go to the manual.”

NHI recently delivered its 500th production NH90: a TTH-model aircraft produced for the French army.

Detailing the active NH90 fleet

Analysis of the current active NH90 fleet shows that the type is in use with 13 nations, including development partners France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Cirium and NH Industries data shows that as of 29 March there were 474 in operational use, with the leading operators being Italy (110), Germany (97) and France (84). Other user nations are Australia, Belgium, Finland, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Spain and Sweden. Meanwhile, Norway’s 13 delivered examples are in storage, with the nation intending to replace the type with Sikorsky MH-60Rs.

About 76% of the NH90s in operational use – 359 aircraft – are in the TTH troop transport standard, with the NFH naval model making up the remainder (115).

The twin-engined NH90 has a trio of powerplant options. The Safran Helicopter Engines RTM322 dominates, powering 343 in-use aircraft (72%); Italy’s 110 examples use GE Aerospace’s T700 (23%) and 21 Spanish air force and army aircraft use its commercial variant CT7 (5%).

The NH90 has had a good safety record, with Cirium accident data recording five losses, involving aircraft operated by the French army, Italian army, the Netherlands and Oman (two).