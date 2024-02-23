Hungary has signed a contract to take another four Saab Gripen C fighters from Sweden, in a move that will increase its fleet of the type to 18.

Signed by the Hungarian defence ministry and Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) on 23 February, the pact will see the Hungarian air force bolster its current fleet of 12 single-seat Gripen Cs and a pair of twin-seat D-model jets.

Budapest and Stockholm in December 2001 signed a long-term agreement to equip the NATO nation’s air force with leased examples of the type.

“Agreements on extended logistical support, ongoing upgrades and training until 2035 are [to be] signed separately with Saab and other parties,” says Lars Helmrich, head of the FMV’s aerospace business area.

“Saab is ready to provide additional upgrades and support for the Hungarian fighters beyond 2035,” Saab says.

“We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the Hungarian government and defence industry,” adds chief executive Micael Johansson.