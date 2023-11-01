The Indian navy has retired the last of its Ilyushin Il-38 ‘Sea Dragon’ maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), following over four decades in service.

The decommissioning of India’s last Il-38s took place at INS Hansa near Goa on 31 October, according to the country’s defence ministry.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next India's last Il-38 receives a send off at INS Goa Source: Indian Navy Two Indian Navy Il-38s Source: Indian Navy The Il-38 has served with the Indian Navy since 1977 Source: Indian Navy Following India's retirement of its Il-38s, only Russia operates the type Source: Indian Navy 1/4 show caption

“With its unique capabilities, striking prowess and extended reach covering the vast Indian Ocean region, the Il-38 SD has over the years proven itself to be a formidable force multiplier,” says the ministry.

The type has been in Indian navy service since 1977, serving with the force’s 315 Sqn.

The Cold War era Il-38 entered service with the Soviet Union in 1967 and is a derivative of the Il-18 airliner. Powered by four Ivchenko Progress AI-20M turboprops, it carries weapons and sensors consistent with the long-range maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) missions.

Cirium fleets data indicates that New Delhi operated four Il-38s prior to the type’s retirement.

The exit of India’s Il-38s follows the departure of its MPA-roled Tupolev Tu-142ME “Albatross” aircraft in 2017.

India’s long-range ASW/MPA role is now filled by the Boeing P-8I Neptune, of which 12 examples are in service.

Cirium fleets data suggest that Russia is the only remaining Il-38 operator, with 21 examples in service with the country’s navy. Russia is also listed as having five aircraft in storage.