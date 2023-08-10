Indonesia has activated the next tranche of orders for Dassault Aviation Rafale fighters, with the Southeast Asian country now holding firm commitments for 24 aircraft.

Initially signed in February 2022, Jakarta’s total Rafale acquisition comprises 42 units. Six firm orders were placed in September last year and the latest batch adds another 18 aircraft.

Dassault says the deal includes “a substantial industrial return for the Indonesian aeronautical sector.”

At end-June, Dassault’s Rafale backlog stood at 123 aircraft. It expects additional orders from France (42) and India (26) in the coming years, alongside the remaining 18 jets for Indonesia.