Indonesia has finalised a deal covering the last batch of Dassault Aviation Rafale fighters to be ordered via a three-phase acquisition totalling 42 aircraft.

“The final tranche of 18 Rafale for Indonesia came into force today,” the French airframer announced on 8 January. Jakarta had previously confirmed deals in September 2022 and August 2023 for a respective six and 18 of the type.

“In choosing the Rafale, Indonesia has opted for a unique tool for sovereignty and operational independence that will help consolidate its role as a major regional power,” says Dassault chief executive Eric Trappier.

Noting that Indonesia’s procurement “also consolidates ambitious industrial and academic co-operations”, Trappier notes: “We are fully committed to making this partnership a success, with a resolutely long-term vision.”

Indonesia in February 2022 announced its intention to buy 42 Rafales as part of an air force modernisation activity which also will include fielding Korea Aerospace Industries’ KF-21 and potentially also a purchase of up to 24 Boeing F-15EXs.

