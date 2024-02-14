Pratt & Whitney has renewed its performance-based logistics (PBL) contract to maintain F100 engines that power Republic of Korea Air Force fighters.

The contract was signed with Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration and is valued at $355 million, says P&W parent RTX.

The contract covers the engines that power South Korea’s fleet of Boeing F-15s and Lockheed Martin F-16s.

This is the third consecutive PBL since 2012 and will cover sustainment work through the second half of 2027.

“For just over a decade, we have worked with DAPA on these performance-based logistics contracts to establish a more strategic sustainment solution for the ROKAF fighter fleet,” says Chris Johnson, vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at P&W.

“These contracts are a win-win for both customers and industry because they offer more efficient affordability and availability.”

Cirium fleets data indicates that the ROKAF has 167 in-service F-16C/D fighters. Of these, 134 are being upgraded to an improved F-16V standard.

The ROKAF also operates 59 F-15K “Slam Eagles” with an average age of 15.3 years. In late 2022 DAPA announced a performance update project for the F-15K fleet that will run from 2024-2034.

The twin-engined fighters will receive a new active electronically scanned array radar, mission computer, and electronic warfare suite.