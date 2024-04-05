Italy has withdrawn the last of its AMX light combat aircraft from use, after 35 years of service with the single-engined type.

A formal retirement ceremony was staged at the Italian air force’s 51st Wing at Istrana air base on 5 April.

Prepared late last year, our current World Air Forces directory records the nation as having had 19 single-seat examples and five two-seat AMX-T trainers in use prior to the phase out.

The Rolls-Royce Spey-engined strike aircraft was produced by AMX International, a joint venture between Italy’s Aermacchi and Embraer of Brazil. A first prototype made its debut flight in May 1984.

Italy’s retirement of the type leaves the Brazilian air force as its remaining lone operator. Cirium fleets data indicates that the service has 50 examples in frontline use, including seven AMX-T trainers.