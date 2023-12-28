Japan and the USA have entered a research pact to explore artificial intelligence for unmanned air vehicles.

The agreement will see the two countries conduct research into AI applications for UAVs that will work alongside the next generation of fighter aircraft, says the Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency in a brief statement.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense will also expand cooperation in the field of unmanned aircraft.

“These efforts between Japan and the US ensure the interoperability and technological superiority of the Japan-US alliance,” says ATLA.

The pact builds on a joint statement in December 2022, under which the USA pledged its support to Japan and “likeminded allies and partners” on the development of next generation aircraft. The statement specified Italy and the United Kingdom, Japan’s partners on the futuristic Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

The fighters that eventually emerge from GCAP and programmes such as US Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) and US Navy’s F/A-XX are expected to operate alongside unmanned Collaborative Combat Aircraft that use AI to operate with a high degree of autonomy.

US officials have consistently emphasized the importance of interoperability among allied nations as future airpower capabilities are developed.