Airbus Defence & Space has completed the first flight of an A400M tactical transport produced for export customer Kazakhstan.

Conducted from its San Pablo final assembly site in Seville, Spain on 10 June, the debut involved aircraft MSN139. It made a 5h sortie, “during which time the aircraft’s engines and systems were tested”, the manufacturer says.

A400M Kazakhstan 1

Source: Airbus Defence & Space

Kazakhstan’s first A400M got airborne from San Pablo final assembly site near Seville

“As part of the certification process of the first of two A400Ms for Kazakhstan, the first engine run and taxi took place in April 2024,” Airbus says. That work took place shortly after the four-engined airlifter had emerged from the paint shop.

Sporting a glossy grey colour scheme and with the service number 21 showing beneath its temporary flight-test registration, the transport is due to be delivered during the second half of this year, the company says.

Kazakh A400M approach

Source: Airbus Defence & Space

Four-engined airlifter has a 37t cargo capacity

Kazakhstan will follow Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Spain, Turkey and the UK in fielding the 37t payload-capacity A400M, with Indonesia also to operate the type.

Craig Hoyle joined Flight International in 2003, and has edited the now monthly title since 2015. He has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for more than 25 years, and produces our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

More from Craig Hoyle

Topics