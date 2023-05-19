Lockheed Martin has secured a US Air Force (USAF) contract worth up to $751 million related to AGM-158 JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile) B-2 weapons for Australia.

The contract is expected to be completed in 2027, according to a US government contract announcement.

JASSM-ER Lockheed Martin

Source: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin’s AGM-158B JASSM-ER

The contract falls under the US government’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process.

In July 2022, the US government’s Defense Security Cooperation cleared the potential sale of 80 JASSM-ERs valued at $235 million. This followed April 2022’s announcement by then Australian defence minister Peter Dutton of an A$3.5 billion ($3.1 billion) plan to accelerate the acquisition of JASSM-ERs for the country’s Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornets.

Given Beijing’s increased belligerence in the Asia-Pacific region, Canberra has placed high priority on improving its long-range strike capabilities.

In service with USAF since 2014, the stealthy JASSM-ER has a range exceeding 430nm (800km). The weapon is designed to destroy high value targets such as command and control nodes, air defences, and hardened bunkers.

In addition, USAF awarded Lockheed a separate $444 million contract for Lot 7 production of the AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile.

