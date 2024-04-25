The US Department of State has approved requests from two European NATO nations to acquire Northrop Grumman AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER) weapons, via potential deals worth almost a combined $2 billion.

Announced by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 24 April, the Foreign Military Sales deals would equip the Netherlands with 265 of the missiles, while Poland would receive 360. Also including the provision of related equipment and logistics services, their buys could value up to $700 million and almost $1.3 billion respectively.

The DSCA says the proposed sales will improve the nations’ “capability to meet current and future threats by suppressing and destroying land- or sea-based radar emitters associated with enemy air defences”.

Originally developed for the US Navy, the AARGM-ER can be carried by types including the Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, plus Lockheed Martin’s F-35.

Northrop describes the yet-to-be-fielded weapon as to deliver “a vital counter-air-defence capability that can engage advanced and long-range threats while pilots remain outside of lethal engagement ranges”.

The Netherlands is a current operator of the F-35A, with Poland also in the process of acquiring the stealth fighter.