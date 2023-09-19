Lockheed Martin has been contracted to build a second batch of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft for Bulgaria.

Worth up to $151 million, the contract from the US Department of Defense expects the work to be completed by end-September 2027.

F-16 Block 70

Source: Lockheed Martin

The F-16’s Block 70 version has already been delivered to fellow customer Bahrain

An initial $68 million has been committed under the agreement, according to an official contract notification.

To be acquired through the USA’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) mechanism, an April 2022 notice flagging the possible sale to Congress valued the total deal at $1.67 billion, including spares, weapons, support and training.

Sofia is acquiring a total of 16 F-16s, a mixture of single-seat C- and twin-seat D-models. A previous FMS order for the jets was approved in 2019.

Lockheed will build the aircraft at its new F-16 assembly site in Greenville, South Carolina. The company has already delivered its first Block 70-standard aircraft to Bahrain, and recently rolled out the first example for Slovakia.

Dominic Perry is deputy editor of Flight International but also contributes extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics