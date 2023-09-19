Lockheed Martin has been contracted to build a second batch of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft for Bulgaria.

Worth up to $151 million, the contract from the US Department of Defense expects the work to be completed by end-September 2027.

An initial $68 million has been committed under the agreement, according to an official contract notification.

To be acquired through the USA’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) mechanism, an April 2022 notice flagging the possible sale to Congress valued the total deal at $1.67 billion, including spares, weapons, support and training.

Sofia is acquiring a total of 16 F-16s, a mixture of single-seat C- and twin-seat D-models. A previous FMS order for the jets was approved in 2019.

Lockheed will build the aircraft at its new F-16 assembly site in Greenville, South Carolina. The company has already delivered its first Block 70-standard aircraft to Bahrain, and recently rolled out the first example for Slovakia.