Poland has secured US Department of State approval for a trio of air-launched weapon acquisitions with a potential combined value of almost $3.7 billion.

Detailed by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 12 March, the prospective Foreign Military Sales deals could lead to the delivery of almost 1,800 US-produced missiles, including stand-off-range strike weapons.

“The government of Poland has requested to buy up to 821 [Lockheed Martin] AGM-158B-2 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range (JASSM-ER),” the DSCA says. Along with associated equipment and support, the acquisition is estimated as worth $1.77 billion.

The air-launched JASSM-ER has a precision attack range of more than 500nm (925km), and is already in the Polish air force’s inventory, arming its Lockheed F-16s.

“The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing advanced, long-range strike systems,” the DSCA says.

Warsaw’s two other requested armament deals are for Raytheon-produced systems.

Under an up-to $1.69 billion deal, the NATO nation would receive 745 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs). It also will take 232 AIM-9X Block II air-to-air weapons via a sale valued at just over $219 million.

The Polish air force also is an existing user of the AMRAAM and AIM-9X designs.

“The additional missiles will allow Poland to bolster its defences, while increasing NATO interoperability,” the DSCA says.

Poland is in the process of significantly boosting its combat aircraft capability. In addition to its in-service fleet of 48 F-16C/Ds, the nation’s air force is acquiring Korea Aerospace Industries FA-50GF/PL fighters to replace its obsolete RAC MiG-29s and Sukhoi Su-22s. It also will field 32 Lockheed F-35As.