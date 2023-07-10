Germany’s Rheinmetall is to build a new factory to produce fuselages for the Lockheed Martin F-35 at a site in Weeze in the far west of the country.

Designed to build at least 400 centre fuselage sections, the structures manufactured by the facility will equip aircraft destined for the Luftwaffe and other nations.

F35 fuse-c-Northrop Grumman

Source: Northrop Grumman

Northrop will replicate centre fuselage prouction at German factory

Berlin in late 2022 signed off on the acquisition of 35 A-model fighters to replace the Luftwaffe’s fleet of aged Panavia Tornados for the nuclear deterrent mission.

Production is due commence at the 60,000sq m (645,000sq ft) Weeze factory in 2025, says Rheinmetall.

It is being stood up in collaboration with Lockheed and current fuselage supplier Northrop Grumman, which will replicate its “automated and manufacturing technologies” at the site.

F-35 germany

Source: Lockheed Martin

Germany intends to acquire 35 F-35As

Site selection comes on the back of a three-way agreement between the parties signed in February 2023.

The Weeze plant will be the second site producing centre fuselages globally.

Dominic Perry is deputy editor of Flight International but also contributes extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics