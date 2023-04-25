French aerospace giant Safran is celebrating two contract wins on the multinational Eurodrone programme.

Safran Landing Systems has been selected by airframe development lead Airbus Defence & Space to supply the wheels and brakes for the medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned air vehicle (UAV).

It will design, develop, qualify, and produce the components including wheels, brakes and hydro-mechanical equipment, and also supply the braking control module, which will be developed by sister firm Safran Electronics & Defense. The contract comprises 60 shipsets – sufficient for the aircraft currently under contract.

Meanwhile, sensors lead Leonardo has picked Safran Electronics & Defense to supply its Euroflir 610 electro-optical system for the platform.

Production of the first prototype is scheduled to start in 2024 and deliveries are set to commence by the end of the decade.

The Eurodrone is being developed for France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with a total commitment from the four nations for 20 systems – each comprising a ground control station and three UAVs.

This article has been edited to correct an error in the fifth paragraph and replace an image showing a previous configuration.