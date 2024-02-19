The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has crafted a unique flying display for this year’s air show, which sees a Boeing F-15SG fighter paired with an AH-64D Apache attack helicopter.

The two platforms have vastly different flight capabilities, and the RSAF display aims to highlight the specific performance characteristics of each.

Opening the display is the “Slingshot” manoeuvre, which sees the AH-64D approach the audience and pull up sharply to reduce airspeed to zero, while the F-15SG conducts a high-g turn around the helicopter.

The F-15SG then conducts several manoeuvres including the “SAM Weave”, a series of “aggressive twists and turns” that the fighter would use if it was targeted by a surface-to-air missile.

The AH-64D returns and the two aircraft conduct a close proximity pass, with the F-15SG rotating sideways as it passes the helicopter.

Following a series of AH-64D solo manoeuvres, both aircraft perform a complicated “Double Helix” move, simulating a strike mission against ground targets.

Finally, the two aircraft conduct “The Golden Salute”, which sees the Apache dip forwards in a “bow” movement, while the fighter enters a vertical spiral climb, ejecting flares as it ascends.

In addition to the flying display, the RSAF has a major presence in the static park. Displayed assets include the F-15SG and AH-64D, Lockheed Martin F-16, Boeing CH-47 Chinook, and an Airbus Helicopters H225M.