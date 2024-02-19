The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has crafted a unique flying display for this year’s air show, which sees a Boeing F-15SG fighter paired with an AH-64D Apache attack helicopter.

The two platforms have vastly different flight capabilities, and the RSAF display aims to highlight the specific performance characteristics of each.

RSAF F-15SG

Source: Greg Waldron/FlightGlobal

For the 2024 aerial display, the Republic of Signapore Air Force is teaming the F-15SG with an AH-64D Apache

Opening the display is the “Slingshot” manoeuvre, which sees the AH-64D approach the audience and pull up sharply to reduce airspeed to zero, while the F-15SG conducts a high-g turn around the helicopter.

The F-15SG then conducts several manoeuvres including the “SAM Weave”, a series of “aggressive twists and turns” that the fighter would use if it was targeted by a surface-to-air missile.

The AH-64D returns and the two aircraft conduct a close proximity pass, with the F-15SG rotating sideways as it passes the helicopter.

Following a series of AH-64D solo manoeuvres, both aircraft perform a complicated “Double Helix” move, simulating a strike mission against ground targets.

Finally, the two aircraft conduct “The Golden Salute”, which sees the Apache dip forwards in a “bow” movement, while the fighter enters a vertical spiral climb, ejecting flares as it ascends.

In addition to the flying display, the RSAF has a major presence in the static park. Displayed assets include the F-15SG and AH-64D, Lockheed Martin F-16, Boeing CH-47 Chinook, and an Airbus Helicopters H225M.

