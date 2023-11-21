Slovenia has finalised a contract to acquire a second Leonardo C-27J tactical transport, the airframer has announced.

“The contract follows the Italy-Slovenia government-to-government agreement signed on 17 November 2021, aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries,” Leonardo says.

In addition to supplying the Slovenian air force with a second C-27J, the new order also includes personnel training and logistics services.

“Deployed in the most challenging geographic, environmental and operating contexts, the C-27J Spartan is capable of performing various types of defence and civil protection missions,” Leonardo says.