Slovenia has welcomed its first of two Leonardo C-27J Spartans, with the tactical transport having arrived at its Cerklje ob Krki air base in late December.

The NATO nation’s lead example of the twin-turboprop was ordered in November 2021, with the deal also including training and in-service support. Its contract for a second C-27J was confirmed last month, and also includes the same support services.

C-27J Slovenia welcome

Source: Leonardo

Slovenia’s first C-27J was flown to the nation in late December

“The selection of the C-27J by the Slovenian Ministry of Defence fully meets a variety of operational needs in terms of transport and projection capabilities in international operations,” says Leonardo.

It notes that in addition to its military airlift duties, the winglet-equipped type will also perform “rescue, disaster relief, and fire-fighting duties”. This will include use of the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System II payload supplied by United Aeronautical of the USA.

The C-27J’s introduction provides Ljubljana with its largest military transport – Cirium fleets data used in our World Air Forces 2024 directory shows that the Slovenian air force currently operates one Aircraft Industries L-410 and two Pilatus PC-6s.

C-27J Slovenia

Source: Maggia/Leonardo

NATO nation’s lead tactical transport was ordered in November 2021

Craig Hoyle joined Flight International in 2003, and has edited the now monthly title since 2015. He has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for more than 25 years, and produces our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

More from Craig Hoyle

Topics