GKN Aerospace has delivered the first upgraded RM12EP (Enhanced Performance) engine for the Swedish air force’s Saab Gripen C/D fleet, under an activity valued at around SKr400 million ($42.8 million).

Performed at the company’s Trollhattan site, the work spans “improved turbine hardware and updated engine control software designed to increase engine thrust, extend operating time and reduce life‑cycle costs”, it says.

The Swedish air force operates almost 100 examples of the Gripen C/D, which aviation analytics company Cirium records as aged between 11 and 23 years. They are powered by the RM12 – a derivative of GE Aerospace’s F404 turbofan.

“Additional upgraded engines will be delivered continuously to the customer as planned,” GKN Aerospace says. The improved EP standard – development of which was launched in 2019 – “will form the foundation for continued operation and maintenance support”, it adds.

“This first upgraded engine delivery represents an important step forward in enhancing the performance and endurance of the Gripen system,” says vice-president governmental solutions Stefan Oscarsson.

GKN Aerospace also produces the more powerful RM16 engine for the Gripen E model (derived from GE’s F414), which began entering Swedish air force service last October under a 60-aircraft commitment.

Cirium data shows that fellow operator Brazil has so far taken 11 single-seat fighters from a 36-unit Gripen E/F buy, while Colombia and Thailand also signed deals last year to field the type.