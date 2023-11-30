The Swiss air force resumed operations with its Pilatus PC-21 trainers on 30 November, following a brief suspension of activities imposed after a non-fatal accident involving the advanced turboprop.

Both crew members ejected to safety from a PC-21 as it ran off the runway at Emmen air base on 28 November, before coming to a rest on grass. The type is equipped with Martin-Baker CH16C seats.

Post-incident images of the aircraft posted online show that its nose landing gear collapsed, with the trainer also suffering damage to its wing. The shots identify it with the registration A-105: one of eight PC-21s owned by the Swiss air force. Cirium fleets data shows that the trainer has been in use for 15 years.

“Flight operations will now resume, after the examining magistrate and the Military Aviation Authority have approved the air force’s PC-21 aircraft for this purpose,” the Swiss defence ministry says. Training activities “can be resumed without restrictions”, it adds.

“The two pilots are doing well under the circumstances,” it says, noting that both were able to leave hospital on the day of the accident, following medical examination.

Cirium data shows that the global operational PC-21 fleet stands at 238 aircraft following the Swiss mishap. The type is flown by the air forces of Australia (46), France (26), Jordan (12), Qatar (24), Saudi Arabia (55), Singapore (19), Spain (24), and the United Arab Emirates (25).

Spain also has an additional 16 examples of the Swiss-built type on order.