Boeing’s defence unit incurred losses of $222 million against a pair of fixed-price contracts in the first quarter of this year, but was buoyed by strong order performance during the same period.

Speaking during a 24 April earnings call, Boeing chief financial officer Brian West detailed the combined loss as totalling $128 million on the KC-46 tanker programme and $94 million on the T-7A advanced jet trainer. This reduced its net earnings during the quarter to $151 million.

KC-46A

Source: US Air Force

The US Air Force has so far received 81 KC-46A tankers

Despite the financial hit, West notes: “The tanker continues to show good progress, [although] it does get impacted somewhat by our determination to reduce travelled work. The tankers are performing in the field, we are getting a better handle on what that needs to look like over time, and we are confident that we are de-risking it.”

Boeing has so far delivered 81 of the 767-derived type to the US Air Force, which is to acquire 179 examples. Japan also has fielded three KC-46As.

West expects Boeing’s financial performance on the tanker programme to recover and deliver percentage margin returns in the “high single-digits” in the 2025-2026 timeframe.

Additionally, “The T-7A test aircraft completed climate lab testing in February and the programme continues to progress, with [US] Air Force flight testing,” he says. Conducted at Eglin AFB in Florida, the climatic testing exposed the type to temperatures ranging from 43°C (110°F) to -31°C.

T-7A climate chamber

Source: US Air Force

T-7A Red Hawk underwent climatic testing at Eglin AFB earlier this year

The Red Hawk is being acquired as a replacement for the service’s aged Northrop T-38C fleet.

First-quarter revenue at Boeing Defense, Space & Security was $6.95 billion, representing a 6% rise from just over $6.5 billion in the same three-month period a year earlier.

Order highlights from the first three months of this year included its receipt of orders to produce 14 P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for Canada and another three for Germany, plus a final 17 F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and two MQ-25 Stingray test aircraft for the US Navy.

Meanwhile, the company delivered only 14 military aircraft in the first three months of the year: down from 39 in the same period of 2023.

Its latest shipment total included six remanufactured AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, three KC-46 tankers, two CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters (one new and one “renewed”), and lone examples of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and F-15 fighters and P-8.

The company’s defence unit order backlog was worth $60.7 billion as of 31 March.

Craig Hoyle joined Flight International in 2003, and has edited the now monthly title since 2015. He has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for more than 25 years, and produces our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

More from Craig Hoyle

Topics