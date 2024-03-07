Three Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 fighters have departed Greenville, South Carolina bound for Bahrain.

The ferry flight from the company’s production location is significant as Bahrain will be the first Gulf Cooperation Council country to operate the new Block 70, says Lockheed.

So far, five F-16 Block 70s have been produced for Bahrain. Bahrain’s first two examples are undergoing flight tests with the US Air Force’s 416th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

Another 11 Bahraini F-16 Block 70s are “in various stages of production and testing,” says Lockheed.

Lockheed says that it’s production backlog for the most recent version of the iconic fighter stands at 133 examples for six countries.

In addition to Bahrain, other nations that have committed to new F-16s are Bulgaria, Jordan, Morocco, Slovakia, and Taiwan.

“With the introduction of the F-16 Block 70, we are witnessing a significant leap in fighter capabilities,” says OJ Sanchez, vice president of Lockheed’s Integrated Fighter Group.

“The integration of this proven platform will allow the Royal Bahraini Air Force to safeguard its skies effectively and partner with allies worldwide.”

The Bahraini ferry flight follows news in January that Slovakia had received its first new F-16 Block 70s.

The updated version of the F-16 features a Northrop Grumman APG-83 active electronically scanned array radar, new avionics, and a modernised cockpit. The jet can also be equipped with conformal fuel tanks to extend range.

At the recent Singapore air show, Lockheed’s head of aeronautics Greg Ulmer said that the company aims to deliver 19-21 F-16s from Greenville this year. By the end of 2024 it hopes to be producing four examples monthly.