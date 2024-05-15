The US government has cleared the possible sale of Raytheon AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II air-to-air missiles to Romania.

The possible deal involves up to 300 missiles as well as training equipment, logistics, and other elements consistent with the sale, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The weapons are intended for Bucharest’s fleet of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters. The value of the deal is $380.4 million.

“The proposed sale will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing air-to-air missiles for its F-16 fleet in support of NATO’s defence mission. Romania will have no difficulty absorbing these weapons into its armed forces.”

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Romania is a major operator of the F-16. In addition to its 17 F-16 A/Bs, in late 2022 Bucharest signed a deal with Norway to obtain 32 surplus F-16A/Bs from Norway.