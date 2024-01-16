US naval commandos have seized precision munition components from a vessel near Somalia, which Washington says was delivering the Iranian-made weapons to Houthi fighters in Yemen.

The raid in the Arabian Sea by US Navy SEALs was announced by the Pentagon’s Middle East headquarters on 16 January.

“Navy forces conducted a night-time seizure of a dhow conducting illegal transport of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen as part of the Houthis’ ongoing campaign of attacks against international merchant shipping,” US Central Command says.

The incident took place on 11 January, but was not immediately revealed. SEAL commandos were supported by rotorcraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the Pentagon.

US Navy SEAL commandos launched from the USS Lewis B Puller, a so-called "expeditionary sea base", which boasts a flight deck capable of fitting four rotorcraft, as well as a hangar deck aviation maintenance and support facilities The flat-top warships are designed to provide aviation support for maritime special operations forces, counter-piracy missions and disaster relief

Washington says materials discovered during the 11 January raid include ballistic missile and cruise missiles components from Iran, including propulsion systems, guidance units, and explosive warheads.

Air defence articles were also seized from the vessel. The navy says it detained 14 crew of unspecified nationality and sunk the dhow.

The SEAL team operated from the USS Lewis B Puller, a so-called “expeditionary sea base”. The flat-top warship is designed to provide aviation support for maritime special operations forces, counter-piracy missions and disaster relief.

Puller-class vessels boast a flight deck capable of holding four rotorcraft, as well as a hangar deck aviation maintenance and support facilities.

Two SEALs went missing during the operation and have not yet been located. One of the commandos reportedly fell overboard during the night mission, with a second SEAL entering the water to attempt a rescue.

CENTCOM commander General Michael Erik Kurilla on January confirmed the two sailors remain unaccounted for and a search effort is underway.

The components seized during the raid are parts for medium-range ballistic and anti-ship cruise missiles being used by the Houthis in western Yemen, according to the Pentagon.

“Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea,” CENTCOM says.

The interdiction by US forces marks the first seizure of “advanced conventional weapons” from Iran supplied to the Houthis since the group launched an air campaign against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Washington says.

Since November, Houthi forces have launched more than 27 attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, with crews from more than 20 countries having either been threatened or taken hostage, according to the White House.

In response, US and UK forces have struck Houthi targets in Yemen with cruise missiles and fighter aircraft.

Tehran has not explicitly addressed the latest claims from Washington.

However, the Iranian foreign minister on 14 January described the Houthi’s military action as “commendable” in a post on social media site X.

“Instead of attacking Yemen, the US should stop supporting Tel Aviv’s attacks on Gaza so that security returns to the region,” said Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Iranian foreign ministry on 15 January condemned earlier claims of provocation from London and Washington, describing the accusations a “futile attempt to justify the recent warmongering by the US and Britain in the Red Sea.

The UN Security Council on 10 January passed a resolution demanding the Houthis cease further attacks on commercial shipping.

Washington says the US military stands ready to respond to any further aggression.

“I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary,” President Joe Biden said on 11 January.