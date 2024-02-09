Staged near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 4-8 February, the second World Defense Show attracted exhibitors from around the globe keen to support the nation’s Vision 2030 goal of boosting its local defence industry’s manufacturing capability by the end of this decade.

In addition to its daily flying display attractions and a variety of fixed-wing and rotorcraft platforms in the static park, the event also featured an array of unmanned air vehicle designs.

Our selection of images shows some of the types present at the show – from Baykar Technology’s on-order Akinci to a ‘loyal wingman’-type concept exhibited by the host nation’s SAMI, and China’s WL-10B.

Saudi Arabia's SAMI displayed this mock-up of a 'loyal wingman'-type air vehicle

A significant presence by Chinese industry included a static display-area appearance by AVIC's armed WL-10B

Turkish airframer Baykar Technology exhibited its Akinci - a type already on order for Saudi Arabia

South Africa's Milkor exhibited its unmanned combat air vehicle with EDGE-developed weapons

Still in development by Saudi Arabia's Intra, the Samoom-OO should be ready for operational use by late 2025

Outside exhibit area saw export-model Watchkeeper X appear alongside British Army armoured vehicles

BAE Systems plans to fly its autonomous collaborative platform in demonstrator guise

