Staged near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 4-8 February, the second World Defense Show attracted exhibitors from around the globe keen to support the nation’s Vision 2030 goal of boosting its local defence industry’s manufacturing capability by the end of this decade.

In addition to its daily flying display attractions and a variety of fixed-wing and rotorcraft platforms in the static park, the event also featured an array of unmanned air vehicle designs.

Our selection of images shows some of the types present at the show – from Baykar Technology’s on-order Akinci to a ‘loyal wingman’-type concept exhibited by the host nation’s SAMI, and China’s WL-10B.