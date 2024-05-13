Canada’s aviation regulator has certificated Pratt & Whitney Canada’s (P&WC) PW454D turbofan, the powerplant scheduled to enter service in 2025 on Textron Aviation’s Cessna Citation Ascend business jet.

The Ascend is Textron Aviation’s in-development update to its midsize Citation Excel.

Transport Canada granted a type certificate to the PW545D on 9 May, P&WC says on 13 May. “Certification was granted following 630h of engine testing, in addition to 230h of flight testing on the Ascend prototype test aircraft.”

The US Federal Aviation Administration has not yet certificated the turbofan.

Textron Aviation revealed development of the 12-passenger Citation Ascend in May last year during the EBACE business jet show in Geneva.

The company has said that Ascend will have “an entirely new cockpit, improved performance and more-luxurious cabin”. The company last updated the Excel in 2021 when it rolled out the XLS Gen2 variant, which included several cabin updates.

While the XLS Gen2 has twin PW545Cs, each generating 4,119lb (18.3kN) of thrust, Ascend will have twin 4,213lb-thrust PW545Ds. Textron Aviation is also giving the Ascend Garmin G5000 avionics, replacing the XLS Gen2’s Collins Aerospace Pro Line 21 cockpit.

“The new engine incorporates an advanced mixer and efficiency improvements in the compressor and turbine sections, thereby lowering fuel burn and reducing operating temperatures,” P&WC says.

The PW545D also has “full-authority digital engine control technology… This enables the Citation Ascend to integrate new auto-throttle technology that simplifies engine operation, maximises efficiency and reduces pilot workload”, P&WC adds.

Textron Aviation aims to have the Ascend in service in 2025, seeking the jet’s certification under an amended type certificate.