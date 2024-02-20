Pratt & Whitney has been selected by Cebu Pacific Air to provide PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engines to power an additional 10 A321neo and five A320neo aircraft.

Cebu Pacific ordered all 15 Neos in a 2019 deal that included 10 examples of the long-range A321XLR.

“Pratt & Whitney has been providing GTF power to Cebu Pacific since 2019,” says Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney.

“With deliveries for this most recent order starting in 2025, the GTF engine will provide even more fuel and carbon emissions savings.”

P&W will also provide Cebu Pacific with GTF engine maintenance through an EngineWise service agreement.

Cebu Pacific currently has 33 GTF-powered A320neo-family aircraft in service. In November, the carrier said it expected to ground up to 20 PW1100G-equipped jets this year for engine inspections to deal with a manufacturing fault.