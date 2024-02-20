Lessor China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) has picked CFM International Leap-1A engines to power a batch of 20 Airbus A320neo-family jets.

The fresh order covers a mix of A320/A321neos which CALC ordered in 2020 and are set for delivery in 2026. The fresh commitment, together with aircraft due for delivery this year, take to 66 the number of Leap-1A-powered Neo jets the lessor has on order.

CALC chief executive Mike Poon says: “We have long-standing relationship with CFM which has been a key partner of our sustainable growth over the past decade.

”Joining hands again, CALC will continue to invest in the in-demand latest technology aircraft and fulfil our commitments to driving a sustainable aviation through our one-stop green fleet solutions.”

CALC last summer signed a memorandum of understanding to order Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines to power up to 60 A320neo-family jets.