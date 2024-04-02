Irish aviation safety investigators are awaiting more information about a recent Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine issue, as JetBlue Airways examines the turbofan in Shannon, Ireland.

Numerous aviation media outlets reported in recent days that pilots of a JetBlue Airbus A321neo diverted to Shannon due to a problem with one of the jet’s PW1100Gs. Outlets called the problem a compressor stall and an engine failure, though FlightGlobal has not confirmed those details.

Ireland’s Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) “is currently liaising with the operator, who is conducting an initial examination of the engine in question at Shannon airport”, says Ireland’s Department of Transport.

“The results of this examination will assist the AAIU in determining whether further investigative action is required,” it adds.

The aircraft (registration N2180J) had been operating JetBlue flight 2220 from London Heathrow Airport to New York’s John F Kennedy International airport. The issue reportedly led the pilots to complete a single-engined emergency landing at Shannon.

The incident raised attention partly because the aircraft is so new – JetBlue received it from Airbus on 13 March, according to Cirium – but also because P&W has been working through a manufacturing problem that has forced airlines globally to ground hundreds of PW1100G-powered A320neo-family jets.

The manufacturing issue, which involves the use of powdered metal, has not been linked to the 30 March JetBlue diversion.

Little is known about the issue that prompted the diversion.

Neither JetBlue nor P&W responded to requests from FlightGlobal for comment. Ireland’s aviation regulator – the Irish Aviation Authority – declined to comment, deferring to US authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not respond to a request for comment and the National Transportation Safety Board deferred comment to Irish officials, saying they would lead any investigation.

After taking off from Heathrow on 30 March, the JetBlue A321neo crossed Ireland and continued west over the North Atlantic. About 1h 15min after taking off, the pilots turned the jet back toward Ireland due to an engine issue.

At least two PW1100G engine failures in recent years prompted investigations that uncovered the powdered-metal manufacturing issue. P&W last year said the issue resulted in some 1,200 PW1100Gs being delivered with defective components, requiring airlines remove inspect engines and replace parts. The maintenance work has forced airlines to ground hundreds of PW1100G-powered A321neos in recent months.