LATAM Airlines is sticking with Pratt & Whitney to supply PW1100G turbofans for the remaining A320neo-family jets the Chilean airline has on order with Airbus.

Disclosed by P&W on 4 June, the commitment also applies to A320neo-family order options held by the Chilean airline with Airbus.

The selection is not surprising, considering LATAM already operates A320neo-family jets powered by P&W’s PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF). But the commitment throws positive momentum behind P&W at a time various airlines have reported operating and maintenance issues with GTFs.

P&W notes that LATAM in 2013 selected PW1100Gs for about 40 A320neo-family aircraft.

With the newly disclosed deal, LATAM has committed to power as many as 146 of the Airbus narrowbodies with the powerplants, Connecticut-based P&W says. Those include jets in service and on order, and aircraft LATAM could order if it exercises order options.

The airline also agreed to have the engines maintained by P&W under long-term service agreements, the engine maker says.

LATAM’s existing Airbus narrowbody fleet includes 16 PW1100G-powered Airbus jets, including 11 A320neos and five A321neos, according to Cirium fleets data. The airline says it also has 80 first-generation A320s, powered by International Aero Engines V2500s.

P&W has been working through issues with its geared turbofans. On 2 May, India airline Go First halted flying because, it said, half its 54 A320neos were down due to PW1100G maintenance issues.

Air Baltic, Hawaiian Airlines, IndiGo, Spirit Airlines and Swiss have also reported GTF maintenance issues, including with PW1100Gs and PW1500Gs, which power A220s.

P&W competitor CFM International has already reported durability problems with its Leap turbofans, which compete with PW1100Gs as an A320neo power option.

P&W says it is working to address supply chain issues and to develop upgrades designed to improve engine durability.