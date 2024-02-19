As part of a long-term plan to bolster its presence in Southeast Asia, Pratt & Whitney has expanded its Eagle Services Asia engine centre in Singapore, which it expects will boost geared turbofan (GTF) engine production at the facility by about two-thirds in 2024.

During an opening ceremony on 18 February, the RTX subsidiary said the facility has been expanded by 4,459sq m (48,000sq ft).

A joint venture between SIA Engineering and P&W, the Eagle Services facility is supported by P&W’s Singapore Technology Accelerator, which “integrates robotics, automation and machine learning to increase efficiency, lower stress on machine operators and increase safety for key MRO processes”, the engine maker says.

The facility has completed more than 500 GTF overhauls since MRO capabilities came online in 2019.

Png Cheong Boon, chair of Singapore’s economic development board, framed the expansion as part of a broader investment by aerospace companies in Singapore. Since the last Singapore air show in 2022, he says, 10 companies have committed some $750 million of investments within the next five years, he says.

“These companies’ confidence in Singapore are testaments that the future of our aerospace industry remains bright,” Boon says.