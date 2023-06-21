Ambitious Saudi start-up Riyadh Air has picked GE Aerospace GEnx engines to power its on-order Boeing 787-9s.

Riyadh Air in March announced an order for 39 firm Dreamliners and took options on 32 more as part of a wider Saudi widebody order. That order also included more 787s for Saudia, which already operates GEnx engines on its Dreamliners.

The engine agreement was disclosed today at the Paris air show today. Riyadh Air is targeting the launch of services in 2025 and aims to be connecting over 100 destinations with the Saudi capital by the end of the decade.

Riyadh Air chief executive Tony Douglas says: “The agreement highlights our determination to significantly extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with the world. We look forward to fostering strong strategic relationships within the wider aviation ecosystem as we continue to shape our new digitally native airline to become one of the most sustainable and guest- centric carriers in the world.”

GEnx engines are one of two powerplants available on the 787 alongside Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s.