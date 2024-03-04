Canada will sunset the operation of its leased Beechcraft BE-350 King Air transports in favour of broader air force modernisations.

The Royal Canadian Air Force leases two BE-350 turboprops from Northwest Territories-based commercial airline Air Tindi. It operates the aircraft from Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario, under a contract dubbed the Multi-Engine Utility Flight (MEUF) agreement.

The BE-350s are used to train and certify multi-engine pilots and provide some limited logistics support domestically, including personnel and VIP transport.

The RCAF has now declined to renew the programme, citing a preference for redirecting leasing funds toward an ongoing modernisation effort.

“As we proceed with this historic recapitalisation of the RCAF, we must focus our investments towards cutting-edge technologies so that we can face the challenges of the future,” Ottawa said on 29 February.

Each BE-350 lease year is valued at C$3.6 million ($2.6 million), with total savings from the decision assessed at C$7.2 million.

The RCAF had the option to extend the leases by an additional year. With the lease terminations, King Air operations under the MEUF contract will conclude on 31 March.

“The functions provided by the MEUF will be absorbed by the RCAF’s expanding fleet of other aircraft models such as the CC-130J Hercules, CC-150 Polaris, CC-330 Husky and CC-144 Challenger,” the service says.

Ottawa notes the BE-350s did not offer “direct operational output”, in contrast with its internal fleet of combat-capable transport aircraft, which will take over King Air missions.

The move comes as Ottawa rolls out a series of sweeping modernisations for the RCAF, whose capabilities have stagnated in recent years compared to other allied air forces. Canada plans to acquire 88 Lockheed Martin F-35A stealth fighters to replace the RCAF’s ageing fleet of Boeing F/A-18A Hornet combat jets.

Ottawa has also committed to expanding the RCAF’s aerial refuelling capability, announcing a $2.7 billion order in 2023 for nine Airbus A330 Mult-Role Tanker Transports – a type locally designated as the CC-330 Husky. Those twinjets will replace Canada’s current fleet of five Airbus A310-300-based CC-150 multi-purpose transports, of which only two are configured for in-flight refuelling.

The RCAF is also acquiring up to 16 Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and 11 General Atomics MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft.

The $1.97 billion deal for SkyGuardians represents Canada’s first-ever fielding of an uncrewed aerial vehicle capability.

Ottawa in February also announced a $200 million purchase of multiple air defence systems, including man-portable guided missiles from Saab and a variety of short-range systems designed to counter small drones that have proliferated on modern battlefields around the world.