Airbus has finalised its acquisition of unmanned air systems (UAS) company Aerovel, boosting its exposure to the tactical UAS market.

The conclusion of the deal comes four months after Airbus announced it in January. Airbus has not provided financial details about the acquisition.

Aerovel’s Flexrotor UAS has a maximum launch weight of 25kg (55lb) and is designed for ISTAR – intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance – missions.

Flexrotor has an endurance of 12-14h and can take off and land vertically, which reduces its footprint when launching from land or from ships. It can also operate in environments where the Global Positioning System is denied.

The system joins the VSR700 unmanned helicopter in the Airbus portfolio.

“We see more and more armed forces and parapublic agencies around the world looking to investigate how unmanned aerial systems can strengthen their intelligence and surveillance capabilities,” says Mathilde Royer, head of strategy and sustainability at Airbus Helicopters.

“The Flexrotor, as a vertical take-off and landing UAS, fits into our strategy to expand our UAS offerings. Together with the VSR700, we will continue to develop manned-unmanned teaming to offer our customers the enhanced and expanded mission capabilities that they require to monitor and safeguard their communities and critical infrastructure, while preserving essential assets such as helicopters.”