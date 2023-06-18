Embraer’s KC-390 is back at Paris with double-display: South America’s premier tactical transport is once again taking to skies at the air show, accompanied for the first time by an export customer’s aircraft on the static display.

Brazilian airframer Embraer began showcasing its KC-390 Millennium multi-mission tactical transport at the Paris air show on 18 June, marking the type’s return to Le Bourget after the pandemic-enforced four-year absence.

Embraer and the Brazilian air force conducted a KC-390 demonstration flight from Le Bourget to kick off the 2023 Paris air show

A demonstration flight the day before the show’s official 19 June opening saw a Brazilian air force KC-390 climb to 8,000ft above the French countryside, including an in-flight opening of the rear ramp, before landing back at Le Bourget airport.

Embraer says the manoeuvres demonstrate the C-390’s versatility for cargo, in-flight refuelling and special operations support. The aircraft is available as a pure cargo transport or the KC-390 tanker/transport variant.

The airframer previously brought the twin-engined C-390 to Paris in 2019 – the last time the City of Light played host to the global aerospace industry. This year’s KC-390 showcase will feature the Brazilian jet, alongside a second example destined for lead export customer Portugal.

That aircraft will be delivered to Lisbon later this year, the first of five KC-390s ordered by the European nation.

Embraer handed over the sixth KC-390 to Brazil earlier in June, its first in a full operational capability configuration.

The Sao Jose de Campos-headquartered airframer also has orders from Hungary and the Netherlands, for a total of seven aircraft.