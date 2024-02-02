American military aircraft, including long-range bombers, have struck more than 85 targets across Iraq and Syria.

Washington unleashed the aerial barrage on 2 February – the start of a retaliatory campaign against Iran-affiliated militia groups in the region who killed three US troops in Jordan during a 28 January drone attack.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the Middle East, confirmed the air strikes at 16:00 EST on 2 February.

Notably, the Middle East headquarters says it directly struck Iran’s irregular military forces, in addition to foreign proxy forces.

“CENTCOM forces conducted air strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups,” the Middle East headquarters says.

More than 85 targets were attacked using over 125 precision-guided munitions, according to CENTCOM.

The salvo was launched using “numerous aircraft”, CENTCOM says, including long-range bombers flying from US territory.

While CENTCOM did not reveal the specific bomber used, the supersonic Boeing B-1B Lancer is often the Pentagon’s go-to aircraft for long-range bombing missions.

The US Air Force describes the variable-geometry jet as the “backbone” of the USA’s long-range bomber force. The service lists the B-1B’s range as “intercontinental” on the type’s official fact sheet.

In a 2 February statement from the White House, President Joe Biden left open the possibility of additional US strikes.

”Our response began today,” Biden says. ”It will continue at times and places of our choosing.”

Among the targets hit by American bombs in the 2 February attack were command posts, intelligence centres, unmanned aerial vehicle storage sites, rocket and missile ammunition dumps and logistics facilities, according to CENTCOM.

Washington says the targeted sites were being used by militant groups and their Iranian IRGC backers to attack US outposts in the region.

More than 150 such attacks have been carried out against US forces in Iraq and Syria in recent months, with Washington blaming what is describes as Tehran’s proxy forces.

This is a developing story and will be updated.