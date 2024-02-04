An unspecified number of US Air Force (USAF) Boeing B-1B Lancer long-range bombers flew an intercontinental combat mission from Dyess AFB in Texas to strike targets in Iraq and Syria on 2 February.

The sorties marked the opening salvo in retaliatory air campaign against Iran-affiliated militant groups the Pentagon says were involved in the deaths of three US Army personnel in Jordan on 28 January.

That incident involved an explosively-armed one-way uncrewed aerial vehicle being crashed into a troop barracks at the remote desert outpost known as Tower 22.

Washington says long-range bombers flying from the continental USA, now confirmed as B-1Bs, participated in the 2 February strikes, which hit 85 targets with 125 precision munitions. 

The USAF subsequently released photos of the ultra-long-range Lancer mission, including pre-flight maintenance, ordnance loading and sortie take-off from Dyess AFB in the early hours of 1 February local time.

The supersonic B-1B is the US Air Force’s platform of choice for long-range conventional strike missions. The service lists the B-1B’s range as “intercontinental”.

Each Lancer carries a payload of 34,019kg (75,000lb) – equivalent to 84 of the USAF’s Mk-82 500lb general purpose bombs or 15 GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition guided bombs.

At least two Boeing B-1B bombers flying from Dyess AFB in Texas participated in the USA's 2 February strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria

Source: US Air Force

Each B-1B Lancer bomber carries a crew of four personnel, including the pilot-in-command, co-pilot and two combat systems officers

Source: US Air Force

The supersonic Lancer is the US Air Force's platform of choice for ultra-long-range strike missions. The service lists the B-1B's range only as intercontinental

Source: US Air Force

While the B-1B is not configured to carry nuclear weapons, the variable-sweep type's boasts a formidable payload of 34,019kg (75,000lb) -- which equates to 84 of the USAF's Mk-82 500lb bombs

Source: US Air Force

B-1B crews and support personnel spent several days at Dyess AFB preparing for the transoceanic sortie

Source: US Air Force

US Air Force ordinance specialists prepared Joint Direct Attack Munition precision-guided bombs for the B-1B strike mission on 31 January, the day before launch

Source: US Air Force

The Pentagon says more than 125 precision munitions were used in the 2 February strikes, with all being delivered by the USAF. Previous strikes featured cruise missiles launched from US Navy vessels deployed in the region

Source: US Air Force

Air Force support personnel conducted pre-flight maintenance on the mission Lancers on 1 January, the day prior to launch

Source: US Air Force

Dyess AFB in Abilene, Texas, is one of two bases housing B-1B Lancer bombers, with the other being Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota

Source: US Air Force

The Lancers that flew the 2 February combat mission are permanently assigned to Ellsworth AFB, but flew from Dyess while the USAF investigates a catastrophic B-1B crash at Ellsworth on 5 January

Source: US Air Force

