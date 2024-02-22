Air New Zealand no longer expects to receive its first two from a batch of eight new Boeing 787-10s before June 2025,

The Star Alliance carrier ordered eight further Dreamliners in 2019. The General Electric GEnx-1B-powered aircraft were originally slated for delivery between 2020 and 2027, but delivery of these was pushed back during the pandemic.

ANZ was expecting to take delivery of its first two new 787s in its 2025 financial year, which finishes in June 2025. However, it now expects deliveries to slip into its 2026 financial year.

Airline chief executive Greg Foran says: ”Boeing has now confirmed that the first of the new 787 Dreamliners is unlikely to arrive until at least mid-2025, which will delay delivery of our innovative new Skynest [Economy class sleep pods]. The interior retrofit of our current 787 fleet remains on track.

“To mitigate these challenges, we introduced a dry-lease 777-300ER in November. A second dry-lease 777-300ER will enter the fleet mid-year and we are well advanced on negotiations for a third,” Foran adds.

A presentation in the airline’s interim results today shows it planning to take four 787s in its 2026 financial year and two each in the next two years. However, the airline says the final delivery profile of its eight Dreamliners is “currently under discussion” with Boeing, and that there remains “potential for further revisions to come”.

ANZ operates a dozen 787-9s already.