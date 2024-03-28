US carrier Atlas Air and YunExpress are boosting cargo operations between China and the USA by adding a second Boeing 777-200 Freighter on a long-term charter agreement.

Atlas said on 28 March that, starting next month, the second 777F will enter service for YunExpress – a logistics subsidiary of China’s Zongteng Group – and begin flying six times weekly between the two countries.

“The new flying will enhance YunExpress’ international logistics network and help it serve the increasing demand for cross-border e-commerce shipping from China,” Atlas says.

“Last December, YunExpress, in collaboration with Atlas, launched charter service between Xiamen, China and Miami utilising a 777 Freighter, which has been operating with solid performance,” says Wang Zuan, president of Zongteng Group. ”The signing of this new long-term agreement further deepens and strengthens the strategic partnership between us.”

Zuan adds that YunExpress will aim to further expand its cargo capacity between China, Europe and North America, and will potentially add more aircraft to its fleet.

In October 2022, YunExpress added its first 777F, operated by China’s Central Airlines. In January 2023, the logistics company launched a route between Shenzhen and Paris using the jet.

Atlas has positioned four of its 777-200Fs with Swiss transport and logistics specialist Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Cirium fleets data show that Atlas has seven 777-200s in service and two more of the type on order.

Powered by a pair of GE Aerospace GE90 turbofans, the 777-200F has a maximum payload of 105,23kg (232,000lb) and a maximum range of 4,884nm (9,047km)