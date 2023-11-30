US carrier Atlas Air has taken delivery of its third of four Boeing 777 Freighters placed on long-term aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance agreements with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Atlas confirmed the delivery on 30 November, adding that MSC will boost existing weekly cargo flights and add a route from Hong Kong to Dallas-Fort Worth using the new jet.

”We are proud to support the ongoing expansion of MSC’s air cargo solution by providing additional speed, flexibility and reliability to their existing network,” says Richard Broekman, chief commercial officer for Atlas. ”We look forward to this third 777 Freighter entering into service for MSC, and will welcome the arrival of the fourth later this year.”

New York-based Atlas on 28 November ordered two more 777Fs to be delivered in the second half of 2024, which would give it six of the large widebody jets.

The type is powered by a pair of General Electric GE90 engines, which Boeing has called ”the world’s most powerful commercial jet engine”. The aircraft can fly a full payload up to 4,880nm (9,038km), giving it the longest range of any cargo-carrying twinjet in operation.

Atlas operates an all-Boeing fleet including 50 747s, 25 767s, eight 737s and three 777s, according to Cirium’s fleets analyser.