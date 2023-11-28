Atlas Air Worldwide has ordered two additional Boeing 777 Freighters to be delivered in the second half of 2024.

The New York-based carrier disclosed the aircraft order on 28 November, explaining that it was motivated by strong demand for ”dedicated large widebody airfreight capacity” from its customers. It booked the order earlier in the fourth quarter.

”These come at a time when retirements of older widebody freighters will significantly increase and when the introduction of new widebody freighter capacity will be limited,” says Michael Steen, chief executive of Atlas Air. “We have a deep pipeline of prospective customers interested in these 777 Freighters, and we’re confident in our ability to place them under long-term agreements.”

The carrier has in recent months taken delivery of three 777Fs placed on long-term aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance agreements with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. It is expecting the fourth 777F it ordered in 2021 to be delivered next month.

The company’s latest aircraft order is ”consistent with our disciplined approach to capital allocation and meets our strict return guidelines for investing in aircraft”, Steen says.

”This strategic investment underscores the company’s commitment to growing its 777F platform, and for providing leading-edge aircraft and service offerings to its customers, as well as creating more long-haul flying opportunities for its pilots,” Atlas says.

Brad McMullen, Boeing’s senior vice-president of commercial sales and marketing, says the 777F is “one of the most capable twin-engine freighters flying”.

The type is powered by a pair of General Electric GE90 engines, which Boeing calls ”the world’s most powerful commercial jet engine”. The aircraft can carry a full payload up to 4,880nm (9,038km), making it the longest-range cargo-hauling twinjet in operation.

Atlas operates an all-Boeing fleet including 50 747s, 25 767s, eight 737s and three 777s, according to Cirium’s fleets analyser.